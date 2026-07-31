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Local schools looking to hire bus drivers ahead of back-to-school season

Polk County Public Schools needs to fill more than 60 full-time bus driver positions before students return to class. The district is offering increased pay and free CDL training.
Polk County schools urgently seeks bus drivers ahead of back-to-school season
WFTS
Polk County schools urgently seeks bus drivers ahead of back-to-school season
Posted

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Multiple schools in the Tampa Bay area are looking to hire bus drivers for the new school year. In Polk County, more than 60 full-time positions are still unfilled.

The district increased driver base pay to $9.46 an hour with full benefits as an incentive to attract new hires.

Tampa Bay 28's Rebecca Petite spoke to school officials earlier in the month.

George Millar, director of transportation operations, said the district's growth is driving the urgent need.

"The rapid growth though has escalated the need to make sure we have a full complement of drivers, because the more drivers we have in the drivers seat of the buses, the more reliable, our students can get to school and get to school on time and safely," Millar said.

Pasco County Schools is holding a transportation hiring event on Aug. 6 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Land O' Lakes District Office. Interested applicants can register here.

Several other area school districts are also looking to fill bus driver vacancies.

Hillsborough County Public Schools is looking for about 80 bus drivers. Their next hiring event is Aug.19.

They ask interested applicants to here.

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