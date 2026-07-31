Hillsborough County Public Schools has several construction projects underway

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Construction is underway on a new middle school in Wimauma as Hillsborough County works to keep pace with a rapidly growing student population in the southeastern part of the county.

District leaders say the need for more classroom space in the area is critical.

Tampa Bay 28's Keely McCormick spoke to Christopher Farkas, deputy superintendent of operations for Hillsborough County Public Schools.

"We are growing so fast and with homes, come students, so we have middle schools that are bursting at the seams. This middle school coming out of the ground is just so important," said Farkas.

The $72 million project will serve up to 1,600 students and is being built on the same site as Aquilla J. Morgan High School. The school is set to open in August 2027.

Hillsborough County Public Schools has several other construction projects underway across the district:



Wimauma: The district plans to build an elementary school on the same large campus.



The district plans to build an elementary school on the same large campus. West Tampa: Plans are in place to rebuild Stewart Middle Magnet and Just Elementary schools, with construction starting in 2028.



Plans are in place to rebuild Stewart Middle Magnet and Just Elementary schools, with construction starting in 2028. Plant City: A new technical college is planned for approximately 800 students.