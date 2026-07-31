Polk County Schools charges $400 fee for private school students joining district sports teams

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Schools has implemented a $400 athletic fee for private school students who join district sports teams.

In June, the Polk County School Board voted unanimously to charge the fee for any private school student who participates in district sports by joining a school team or athletics program. The fee applies per activity.

The decision follows a new state law designed to ensure equal access to athletics regardless of school choice.

Under the law, private school students can participate in district sports that are not offered by their own school.

Dan Talbot, senior director of Athletics for Polk County Schools, told Tampa Bay 28's Julie Salomone the fee goes directly back to the schools and their student athletes.

"The fee is not going to the district, it's going back to the schools which goes into their internal account which - we all know with internal accounts, it has to be for the student athletes. It's going back to the student athletes to benefit them," Talbot said.

The fee does not apply to charter school or homeschool students.



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. Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.