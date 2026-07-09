Polk County Public Schools seeks 70 bus drivers before students return to class

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Public Schools is in critical need of bus drivers. The district is racing to hire dozens of bus drivers before students head back to class next month.

For Kiara Rivera, driving a school bus is about more than getting students from point A to point B.

"You actually bond with them. They’re always with you, so you spend that time talking to them. They talk to you,” said Rivera.

Rivera said what she enjoys most about the job is it gives her something many parents value—time with her family.

“It was the schedule for my kids; to have time to spend with them. You have Christmas, Thanksgiving, Spring Break and summer with them. It is very flexible,” said Rivera.

Polk County Public Schools is hoping more people will follow in Rivera's footsteps.

The district needs to hire 70 full-time bus drivers before the first day of school. As an incentive, the district recently increased starting pay by 2%, bringing it to $19.46 an hour, along with full benefits.

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Director of Transportation Operations George Millar said employee retirements and the county's rapid growth have made the need for more bus drivers even more urgent. He said right now, many buses have to make two trips.

“They do what we call ‘double backs,’ where they will go out, pick up a group of students, turn around and bring those students to school. Go back out, pick up another group of students and bring them into the same school,” Millar said.

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Applicants must earn a commercial driver's license, and the district provides training to help new drivers get certified. District leaders say every new driver helps keep students on schedule and supports their success in the classroom.

“The rapid growth though has escalated the need to make sure we have a full complement of drivers, because the more drivers we have in the seat of the buses of the driver seat the more reliable, our students can get to school and get to school on time and safely,” Millar said.

Anyone interested in becoming a bus driver or bus attendant intern can apply online.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.