WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — It has been nearly five months since someone hit and killed Daniel Avena, a father of three along a busy road in Wesley Chapel.

Tampa Bay 28 anchor Andrew Kinsey, who has been helping families get their message out there, now turns to urging the public to identify the driver at-large in the fatal hit-and-run. No arrest has been made in the case. Those close to Daniel said there is no closure yet.

WATCH: Family turns heartbreak into plea for answers in father's hit-and-run death in Wesley Chapel

Family pleas for answers in father's death in Wesley Chapel hit-and-run

A small memorial now sits along Boyette Road, a painful reminder of where life ended and mystery began.

"Having a suspect in the case would help us bring closure to his death," said Cindy Hube, a family member.

On Nov.16, investigators with the Florida Highway Patrol said 39-year-old Daniel Avena was walking home in the dark after leaving a nearby RaceTrac when he was struck by an SUV. He was left there for hours; his body wasn’t found until the next morning.

"This is a very busy road, and it's just hard for me to understand how the body laid there," said Hube.

Family members said what hurts just as much as the loss is what may have happened after Daniel was struck.

"An SUV 4Runner was pulled into the RaceTrac and it looks like they’re wiping their headlight, but they never called 911," Hube said.

WFTS

Troopers quickly released images from nearby cameras of the vehicle thought to be involved. A dark colored SUV, possibly a Toyota 4Runner with fog lights and a front grille guard.

However, even with those details, the case has gone silent. The vehicle hasn’t been found and no one has been arrested.

For those who loved Daniel, the silence is unbearable.

"Daniel’s death has caused us an array of mixed emotions we laugh with stories about Daniel," said Hube.

She continued, "However, there are times when we have bad dreams, nightmares, wondering what's happened."

Hard to move on without knowing who took the life of a man who brought so much joy to those around him. He was a son, a father and a friend. He was the kind of person impossible to forget.

"Daniel’s personality is what attracted people to him," said Hube.

Known by the nickname "Bernie Mac," friends say Daniel’s humor was constant. His smile was contagious and his passion for cooking unifying.

"I truly believe something. Somebody out there knows something, and I wish they'd come forward," said Hube.

Those who loved him are now on a mission refusing to let his death go unsolved. They are now hosting a fundraiser to help raise money to hire a private investigator to look into the case.

Until then, they’re holding onto the memories, the laughter, and the light that Daniel brought into their lives.

"We keep his memory alive with the sunshine that he spread, which was a smile throughout our community," said Hube.

If you recognize the SUV or know anything about what happened to Daniel, please contact the Florida Highway Patrol.



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Tampa Bay is known for our diverse military community, and Good Morning Tampa Bay Anchor Andrew Kinsey takes pride in sharing their stories. He is also dedicated to being a voice for crime victims as they navigate the legal process. So, reach out to Andrew if you need an ear to listen.

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. Tampa Bay is known for our diverse military community, and Good Morning Tampa Bay Anchor Andrew Kinsey takes pride in sharing their stories. He is also dedicated to being a voice for crime victims as they navigate the legal process. So, reach out to Andrew if you need an ear to listen.