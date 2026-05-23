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Pasco deputies search for missing endangered woman last seen in New Port Richey

Pasco deputies search for missing endangered woman last seen in New Port Richey
PCSO
Pasco deputies search for missing endangered woman last seen in New Port Richey
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NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a missing and endangered 71-year-old woman last seen in New Port Richey on Friday evening.

Authorities said Mary Jones was last seen around 7 p.m. in the 5000 block of Little Road.

Jones is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, about 120 pounds, with light-colored hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing when last seen.

Deputies said she may be driving a 2017 silver Lexus ES 350 with Florida license plate XFK334.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or submit tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

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