Pasco deputies search for missing endangered woman last seen in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a missing and endangered 71-year-old woman last seen in New Port Richey on Friday evening.

Authorities said Mary Jones was last seen around 7 p.m. in the 5000 block of Little Road.

Jones is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, about 120 pounds, with light-colored hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing when last seen.

Deputies said she may be driving a 2017 silver Lexus ES 350 with Florida license plate XFK334.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or submit tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.