Spring Hill woman dies after crash in Pasco County: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A 61-year-old Spring Hill woman died late Friday night after a crash in Pasco County, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
Around 11:30 p.m., troopers said the woman was driving a Kia Soul northbound on Drayton Street. She attempted a left turn onto County Line Road and entered the path of an eastbound Ford E350 van driven by a 40-year-old Brooksville man.
The van struck the Kia and the woman was taken to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries, according to a news release.
Electric car door failures linked to deaths, trapped children and a new push for federal action
A Tampa mother's cell phone video from a Halloween morning two years ago still captures the panic she felt watching her 1½-year-old daughter trapped inside a Tesla Model 3 — unable to get out.