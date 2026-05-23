Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

Spring Hill woman dies after crash in Pasco County: FHP

Covering_Pasco.png
WFTS
Covering_Pasco.png
Posted

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A 61-year-old Spring Hill woman died late Friday night after a crash in Pasco County, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Around 11:30 p.m., troopers said the woman was driving a Kia Soul northbound on Drayton Street. She attempted a left turn onto County Line Road and entered the path of an eastbound Ford E350 van driven by a 40-year-old Brooksville man.

The van struck the Kia and the woman was taken to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries, according to a news release.

Electric car door failures linked to deaths, trapped children and a new push for federal action

A Tampa mother's cell phone video from a Halloween morning two years ago still captures the panic she felt watching her 1½-year-old daughter trapped inside a Tesla Model 3 — unable to get out.

Electric car door failures linked to deaths, trapped children and new push for federal action

Latest Pasco County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.