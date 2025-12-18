TAMPA, Fla. — Every week during the Tampa Bay Lightning’s regular season, Tampa Bay 28 takes viewers inside the fan zone by telling the story of a fan who embodies the spirit of the team.

Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St. Germain sat down with a father and daughter who went on a journey of a lifetime, and it all revolved around seeing their favorite hockey team play.

WATCH: Father-daughter complete 7-season Lightning away game tour across North America

Katie and Warren Lensmire are no strangers to Lightning games, but this story is about away games.

“Our first away game was to Minnesota, which is where my sister lives. So, it just made sense,” said Katie.

Then, they were hooked.

“After that we just decided let’s do this. She said, let’s start a bucket list dad and I said well, let’s talk to your mom about it first. She [mom] gave her the go ahead, so the father daughter took off,” said the Lensmires.

“The father-daughter trips around the country and Canada, too?” asked St. Germain.

“Yes, and we called it our North American Hockey Tour,” said Katie.

The Lensmires say the journey took seven seasons to complete, as the COVID-19 pandemic posed challenges along the way.

“What game really sticks out in your mind?” asked St. Germain.

“Oh 100% Vancouver. We were in Vancouver when Stamkos got his 500th goal which was so incredibly special. All the players rushed the ice in the middle of the game. All the Vancouver fans were amazing. They all stood up and were doing a standing ovation. It was incredible,” said the Lensmires.

Their favorite arena on the tour was Seattle, and their favorite fan tradition was in Las Vegas.

“We loved in Vegas when the opposing player goes in the penalty box they go shame, shame, shame! So now at home games he [Warren] is trying to make that a thing and nobody’s doing it. Nobody is picking up on it and I am a little disappointed,” said the Lensmires.

These trips involve more than just going to a Lightning game.

“Part of what we do when we go to the away games is we always find things in the area that we want to see, so the flag goes with us. It’s been at the Grand Canyon. It’s been up in the Statue of Liberty. It’s been up in the Needle in Seattle. We always try to find a landmark that’s super special to that city and take our flag picture,” said the Lensmires.

“I feel like it’s such a great father-daughter bonding experience too,” said St. Germain.

“It has been amazing,” said Warren.

“We have a million memories,” said Katie.

“It’s the only time that she doesn’t make me work. Otherwise, she has her own business, and I am her unpaid intern. We have a bond that’s pretty unique,” said Warren.

“It’s just been so special to be able to get to do this with my dad and go on, and we have been on over 30-some trips, 30 cities. I don’t take it for granted, because not everyone gets the opportunity to experience this with their dad, and it’s something we have always loved together,” said Katie.

A bucket-list experience for this father-daughter duo, with memories to last a lifetime.



