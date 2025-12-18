Lightning had bad night against the Panthers as injuries continue to pile up

TAMPA, Fla. — Diandra Loux of The Hockey News joins Kevin Lewis to break down a bad night for the Bolts against the Panthers, if the team's injury situation is beginning to have a negative impact, and show off some of the newly released Stadium Series gear now available for fans to buy!

Kevin and Diandra break down the Lightning's loss to the Panthers, the current situation within the team.

Lightning lose to the Panthers

Kevin plays tennis with JJ Moser

Fanzone at Tampa Aquarium

Kevin and Diandra bring out the Lightning Stadium Series merchandise, discuss Jake Guentzel's fight and look ahead to the games next week.

Lightning Stadium Series merchandise