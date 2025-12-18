Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsHockeyTampa Bay LightningThunder Zone

Actions

Lightning had bad night against the Panthers as injuries continue to pile up

Thunder zone 12-18
WFTS
Thunder zone 12-18
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Diandra Loux of The Hockey News joins Kevin Lewis to break down a bad night for the Bolts against the Panthers, if the team's injury situation is beginning to have a negative impact, and show off some of the newly released Stadium Series gear now available for fans to buy!

Kevin and Diandra break down the Lightning's loss to the Panthers, the current situation within the team.

Lightning lose to the Panthers

Kevin plays tennis with JJ Moser

Kevin plays tennis with JJ Moser

Fanzone at Tampa Aquarium

Fanzone at Tampa Aquarium

Kevin and Diandra bring out the Lightning Stadium Series merchandise, discuss Jake Guentzel's fight and look ahead to the games next week.

Lightning Stadium Series merchandise

After confusion, state issues guidance on what license plate frames are legal in Florida

Ana Smith decided to take off the decorative plate frame she’d had for more than 15 years once she realized it violated new rules. Tampa Bay 28’s Chad Mills has more about the state-issued clarifications to law enforcement about license plate frame enforcement.

After confusion, state issues guidance on what license plate frames are legal in Florida

Latest Sports News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.