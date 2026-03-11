Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closed on US 98 in Polk County while crews investigate road depression

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A small depression has prompted the closure of a southbound lane on U.S. 98 in Polk County.

FDOT said construction crews found a small depression developing in the bike lane along the southbound lanes of U.S. 98 just south of I-4.

The outside southbound lane will be closed out of an abundance of caution while crews determine the cause.

FDOT encourages commuters heading through the area to use caution and be prepared to merge into the remaining open lane, while traffic congestion increases.

