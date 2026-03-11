Polk County Fire Rescue saves owl trapped in fishing line

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Who you gonna call?

Polk County Fire Rescue said they assisted with the rescue of an entrapped owl on Monday.

On March 9, the feathery little creature was suspended in the air and appeared to be tangled in fishing line. PCFR used their ladder to get to the owl and help cut it down before turning it over to PCSO and FWC to finish removing the material wrapped around the wing.

PCFR

PCFR

PCFR