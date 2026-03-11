Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPolk County

Actions

Polk County Fire Rescue saves owl trapped in fishing line

owl rescue thumbnail.png
PCFR
owl rescue thumbnail.png
Posted
and last updated

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Who you gonna call?

Polk County Fire Rescue said they assisted with the rescue of an entrapped owl on Monday.

On March 9, the feathery little creature was suspended in the air and appeared to be tangled in fishing line. PCFR used their ladder to get to the owl and help cut it down before turning it over to PCSO and FWC to finish removing the material wrapped around the wing.

owl rescue.jpg
owl rescue 2.jpg
owl rescue 3.jpg

Federal officials monitor Middle East threats, experts warn of attacks and cyberattacks in the US

The FBI says its counterterrorism teams are ready to mobilize as experts warn of potential sleeper cell attacks, lone wolf violence, and Iranian cyberattacks targeting U.S. systems.

Federal officials monitor Middle East threats, experts warn of attacks and cyberattacks in the US

Latest Polk County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.