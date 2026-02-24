Local artist creates powerful visual tribute as part of Lightning’s Black Heritage Night

TAMPA, Fla. — Local artist Clancy Riehm is the hot new it girl on the Tampa Bay arts scene.

She’s created artwork for the U.S. Open, the Tampa Bay Rays, and now the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Good Morning Tampa Bay anchor Deiah Riley visited with Riehm at her studio to get a sneak peek at her latest creation.

Riehm’s vibrant, culturally rich illustrations don’t just hang on walls. They tell stories.

“This painting is by the Harlem Renaissance artist Aaron Douglas. I was really inspired because it looks so modern, but it was made in 1920. And I had this like little epiphany,” said Riehm.

She continued, “He was like one of the pioneers of like black culture, black literature, like during the Harlem Renaissance, there was like this resurgence of black culture in America. I just thought that was so like full circle moment, like wow, OK, this is worth continuing his message and that’s where the main inspo comes from for the design.”

Stories about community, about identity, about honoring the past while celebrating the present. It’s why the Tampa Bay Lightning chose her to capture the spirit of black heritage as part of its local artist collab program, “Hockey is for everyone.”

“Every time they do one of these theme nights, it's like people go crazy for the jerseys. The proceeds, I believe, are going toward charity for youth hockey programs to again help underserved communities learn hockey and just expose the sport to more people who otherwise couldn't,” said Riehm.

Riehm’s logo is more than just a design. It’s a person, and it’s a statement.

“The reason why I chose number 22 is because that was Willie O'Ree's number. He was the first black man to play in the NHL, to integrate the sport, so I really wanted to bring that full circle into the design,” explained Riehm.

She poured purpose into every angle, every line, every color; it all reflects pride and joy and international detail that honors history.

Riehm’s black heritage celebration showcases a powerful “visual voice” from inspiration to the ice.

Her black heritage jersey will be up for auction on Feb. 28. She also designed the graphics that will be used in the arena on Saturday night and even the design on the puck used in the game.



