Late night fireworks in Tampa stir up online chatter, TFR deems display as legal, permitted

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Fire Rescue (TFR) said a permitted fireworks display for a private event happened on the Hillsborough River near the Tampa Museum of Art and Curtis Hixon Park Monday.

A video shows some fireworks going off in downtown around 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks go off in Tampa late Monday night, display was legal and permitted: TFR

TFR confirmed the group had proper inspections done before and after, along with two Tampa fire inspectors at the show, which lasted around 8 minutes.