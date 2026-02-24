Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Late night fireworks in Tampa stir up online chatter, TFR deems display as legal, permitted

Tampa Fire Rescue said a permitted fireworks display for a private event happened on the Hillsborough River near the Tampa Museum of Art and Curtis Hixon Park.
Fireworks in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Fire Rescue (TFR) said a permitted fireworks display for a private event happened on the Hillsborough River near the Tampa Museum of Art and Curtis Hixon Park Monday.

A video shows some fireworks going off in downtown around 9:30 p.m.

TFR confirmed the group had proper inspections done before and after, along with two Tampa fire inspectors at the show, which lasted around 8 minutes.

