Search underway for missing 17-year-old boy from Tampa: FDLE

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an alert for Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office's (HCSO) ongoing search for a missing 17-year-old boy.

Alvarez Taylor was last seen in the area of the 6800th block of North 47 Street in Tampa.

Taylor is 5-foot 8 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt with a pumpkin face graphic, dark blue pants and black-and-white shoes, officials said. Alvarez may be carrying a green duffel bag.

If spotted, do not approach Taylor and contact Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200 or 911.