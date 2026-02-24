Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
10  WX Alerts
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Search underway for missing 17-year-old boy from Tampa: FDLE

missing 17-year-old from Tampa
FDLE
missing 17-year-old from Tampa
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an alert for Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office's (HCSO) ongoing search for a missing 17-year-old boy.

Alvarez Taylor was last seen in the area of the 6800th block of North 47 Street in Tampa.

Taylor is 5-foot 8 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt with a pumpkin face graphic, dark blue pants and black-and-white shoes, officials said. Alvarez may be carrying a green duffel bag.

If spotted, do not approach Taylor and contact Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200 or 911.

St. Petersburg rally marks 4 years since Russian attack on Ukraine

Former Citrus County Sheriff Charles “Charlie” Dean Sr., who served the county for 16 years and later represented Florida in the Legislature, died on Monday.

St. Petersburg rally marks 4 years since Russian attack on Ukraine

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.