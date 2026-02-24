Florida Strawberry Festival debuts new food lineup with sweet and savory creations

PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Florida Strawberry Festival is introducing a variety of new food items this year, offering guests a mix of sweet strawberry-inspired treats and bold savory dishes.

"The Florida Strawberry Festival has always been rooted in tradition, but we're proud to continue finding new ways to grow," said Florida Strawberry Festival President Kyle Robinson. "From innovative new food offerings to the addition of new buildings on our grounds, each year brings something fresh for our guests to experience. The theme Still Growing' reflects not only our agricultural heritage, but our ongoing commitment to enhancing the Festival for future generations."

Organizers say the additions include classic comfort foods with unique twists, globally influenced flavors, and imaginative uses of fresh strawberries. Longtime vendors and first-time participants alike will showcase these creations throughout the festival.

Strawberry Crunch Funnel Cake with Lemon Frosting – Prowant Specialty

Made with strawberry cake batter and topped with powdered sugar, lemon vanilla glaze, and homemade strawberry crunch inspired by the classic strawberry shortcake ice cream bar. Located near Gate 16, West Grandstand Entrance.

Hot Honey Apple Fries – Crumpets Concession/Apple Fries

Fresh apple fries drizzled with warm honey infused with a spicy kick for a sweet and spicy festival favorite. Under the GT Grandstands on the west side.

Penne Pickle Pasta – Spaghetti Eddies

Creamy penne pasta tossed with tangy pickles for a bold twist on comfort food. Located near the Stingray Chevrolet Entertainment Pavilion.

Strawberry Campfire Crunch Melt – Sunshine Concessions of Hernando County

A buttery grilled sandwich filled with marshmallows, Nutella, crushed graham crackers, and strawberry jam for a fruity s’mores-inspired treat. Northside of grounds, near Wish Farms Soundstage.

Gourmet Mac & Cheese Trio – Brody’s Mac & Cheese

Three variations: Chicken Teriyaki Mac & Cheese, White Cheddar Truffle Mac & Cheese, and Buffalo Mac & Cheese. Located on Edwards Street, West of the GT Grandstands.

Dubai Strawberry Chocolate Cups – Super Crunch

Fresh strawberries layered with chocolate and crunchy textures inspired by Dubai dessert trends. Located in the TECO Expo Hall.

Cotton Candy Lemonade – Maddi’s Lemonade

Fresh-squeezed lemonade infused with cotton candy flavor, topped with fluffy cotton candy. Located East of TECO Expo Hall.

Dubai Chocolate Strawberry Slush – Moose Juice Slush

Strawberry slush topped with chocolate, pistachio cream, whipped cream, and fresh strawberries. Located East of TECO Expo Hall.

Dubai Chocolate Truffles with Pistachio Cream – Orme’s Deep Fried Treats

Chocolate truffles filled with pistachio cream served on a stick. Located on East Independent, near Stingray Chevrolet Corvette display.

Strawberry Banana Bliss Smoothie – Cinnamon Bun Saloon

A smooth blend of strawberries and bananas. Southside of grounds.

Strawberry Cinnamon Bun à la Mode – Cinnamon Bun Saloon

Warm cinnamon bun topped with strawberries and served with ice cream. Southside of grounds.

Deep Fried Uncrustable – Plant City Black Heritage Booth

A crispy, warm twist on the classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich. North of TECO Expo Hall.

Strawberry BBQ Egg Roll – Double T Enterprises

Savory barbecue with strawberry sweetness wrapped in a crispy egg roll. Located West of Arthur Boring Building.

Maple Cotton Candy and Maple Popcorn – J and Y Sales Inc.

Cotton candy and popcorn with rich maple flavor. Located in the BayCare Center.

Poor Porker with Strawberry Sauce – Sandy Ann’s Fried Pies

Tender pork with strawberry sauce wrapped in flaky fried pie crust. Located on East Independent, near Stingray Chevrolet Corvette display.

Royal Strawberry SnoBall – Pelican’s SnoBalls

Strawberry SnoBall topped with sno cream, whipped cream, and strawberry drizzle. Located West of Arthur Boring Building.

Strawberry Festival Shortcake SnoBall – Pelican’s SnoBalls

SnoBall topped with vanilla sno cream, whipped cream, and graham cracker crumbles. Located West of Arthur Boring Building.

Strawberry Matcha Funnel Cake – Seasoned Greens

Matcha-infused funnel cake topped with strawberries, non-dairy cream, and graham cracker crumbs. Located GT Grandstand entrance near Gate 16.

Strawberry Crunch Nachos – Sweet Missions

Waffle cone chips with cheesecake dip, strawberries, crunch topping, and glaze drizzle. Located on the west side of Softtub Carriage House.

Strawberry Decker – Plant City High School Band Raider Regiment

Strawberry ice cream sandwiched between chocolate chip cookies. Located inside Stadium Exhibit Building.

Strawberry Dubai Funnel Cake – Best Around

Funnel cake topped with strawberries, chocolate drizzle, strawberry sauce, and powdered sugar. Located North of BayCare Center.