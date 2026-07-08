Tampa pain clinic to pay $115K in service animal discrimination case

A Tampa Bay pain management clinic will pay $115,000 after federal investigators found it denied a disabled veteran access to medical care because he was accompanied by a service animal.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida, APC Inc., which operates clinics in Tampa and Brandon, agreed to settle allegations that it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Federal investigators said the case began after a complaint from a military veteran who uses a service animal for nonviolent protection, rescue work and assistance during seizures and episodes related to post-traumatic stress disorder.

Investigators determined the clinic violated the ADA when staff refused to allow the veteran to attend a post-hospitalization appointment at APC’s Brandon office with his service animal. Officials said the clinic cited a “no pets policy” and described the office as a “sterile environment.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the denial caused the veteran to experience a PTSD episode followed by repeated seizures during the ride home and in the following days. Officials also said he abruptly stopped taking medication prescribed by an APC physician while hospitalized.

“Service animals are not pets—they provide critical assistance for individuals with disabilities,” said United States Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe. “Many of our nation’s military veterans use service animals to assist them with service-connected disabilities. Our office does not tolerate discrimination against individuals with disabilities who use service animals and will ensure they receive equal access to healthcare.”

Under the settlement, APC must pay $100,000 to the veteran and his wife and a $15,000 civil penalty to the United States.

The agreement also requires the clinic to adopt and enforce service animal and nondiscrimination policies, post “Service Animals Welcome” signs at public entrances, train employees on ADA requirements, and report disability discrimination complaints to the federal government for the next two years.