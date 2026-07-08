Lithia Residents push back against proposed developments

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in Lithia are once again voicing concerns over a new wave of proposed developments they say could dramatically change the rural community they call home.

Members of the Preserve Rural Lithia group are urging county leaders to reconsider four separate projects they believe would add hundreds of new homes, increase traffic congestion, and change the areas rural identity.

Driving through Lithia, it is hard to miss the red “Preserve Rural Lithia” signs that line the roads.

The rural aspect is exactly why Josh Brundage moved here ten years ago.

“You see lots of wildlife and cattle and I think the people who move out here move here for that reason. It is rural,” Brundage said.

This is not the first time residents have organized against development proposals. Community members said they have repeatedly attended public meetings in recent years to voice their concerns as new projects continue to emerge.

Residents are now focused on four proposals they say could significantly increase growth along Lithia Pinecrest Road, a corridor many believe is already operating beyond its capacity.

The four proposals include:



Construction of new homes on approximately 121 acres of strawberry fields.

An increase in the previously approved Tevalo Hills development from 34 to 55 homes.

A proposal to build up to 280 homes off Dorman Road.

An expansion of Foundation Christian Academy.

Neighbors say each of these projects would put additional pressure on Lithia Pinecrest Road, where traffic backups have become a daily frustration, particularly during the school year.

Tiffany Willis said, “It takes 17 to 18 minutes to sit through 3 and 4 light cycles to travel 1.2 miles. It doesn’t make sense yet we are still approving and approving and approving.”

County officials declined to comment on the proposals, saying the projects are still pending and cannot be discussed at this time.



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From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.

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. From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.