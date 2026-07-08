Waymo to launch driverless robotaxis in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Driverless Waymo vehicles will soon begin operating across Tampa without a human specialist behind the wheel as the company expands its autonomous service in Florida.

According to Waymo, the company has spent several months preparing for fully autonomous operations in Tampa by training its technology on local roads and working with community groups to understand transportation needs.

Waymo said its autonomous vehicles will operate across multiple Tampa neighborhoods, including areas from Sweetwater Creek and Del Rio to West Shore and Palmetto Beach.

Rides will initially only be available to Waymo employees as the company prepares to open the service to public riders.

The company said it has also been working with nonprofit organizations focused on road safety, mobility access and independence, including MADD Florida, The Arc Tampa Bay, Foundation Fighting Blindness and OnBikes.

Waymo is also preparing to begin fully autonomous driving operations in San Diego, Las Vegas and Denver.