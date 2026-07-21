Local nonprofit holds art fundraisers to fight sex trafficking

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida ranks third in the nation in reported human trafficking cases, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

But there are organizations, like Redefining Refuge, that are local to the Tampa Bay area and are actively fighting against it.

The nonprofit was started back in 2010 and is focused on helping children who are survivors of sexual abuse and sex trafficking.

On Saturday, Tampa Bay 28 anchor Wendy Ryan attended a fundraiser at Salon Eunoia in Tampa. The salon’s owner, Victoria Michael, teamed up with Natasha Nascimento, the founder of Redefining Refuge, to sell artwork. Money from those sales went to help the nonprofits in their mission.

Ryan spoke to Nascimento about the nonprofit, and she told her that right now they have over 100 children in their caseload just in Hillsborough County.

“This is a problem that impacts our neighborhood. It's happening in your backyard. These are not children that are coming from other countries. These are children that were born and raised right here in your community. They could be in your school. In plain sight, typically they are hidden in plain sight, and so again I would just caution, you know, a lot of people have that intuition. There's like a moment that stays with you. It's kind of jarring. If you feel that way, call it in. Worst case scenario, you're wrong. OK. Best case scenario: a child's life, and so truly again it takes all of us,” said Nascimento.

You can learn more about Redefining Refuge here. The number for the National Human Trafficking Hotline Number is 888-373-7888.



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Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Wendy Ryan is dedicated to helping our neighbors navigate the important topic of mental health. For years, she’s been connecting people to resources, listening to their challenges, and sharing their stories to decrease the stigma. You can connect with Wendy by using the form below.

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. Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Wendy Ryan is dedicated to helping our neighbors navigate the important topic of mental health. For years, she’s been connecting people to resources, listening to their challenges, and sharing their stories to decrease the stigma. You can connect with Wendy by using the form below.