SUV crashes into Carrollwood restaurant, narrowly missing workers and customers

TAMPA, Fla. — An SUV crashed into a Carrollwood restaurant Tuesday afternoon after the driver tried to avoid another vehicle in a shopping plaza, narrowly missing employees and leaving no one inside with serious injuries.

Tampa Bay 28 I-Team Investigator Katie LaGrone was on the scene as she captured what unraveled as a white 2013 Ford Explorer smashed through the village center at 13134 N. Dale Mabry Hwy. shortly after 2 p.m. on July 21.

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According to Plate Tapas Grill & Lounge's manager and witnesses at the scene, the SUV entered Plates restaurant in the Village Shopping Plaza after the driver attempted to dodge another vehicle that was backing out of a parking space.

The driver suffered minor injuries, and no one inside the restaurant was hurt.

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The manager of Plate told LaGrone he was working in the kitchen when he heard what sounded like an explosion, then ran into the dining room and found a vehicle inside the restaurant.

He said a server had been standing in the vehicle's path moments before it turned and crashed into a booth instead. He added he had planned to take his break at the same booth where the SUV came to a stop.

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Plate Tapas Grill & Lounge was open at the time of the crash, but the dining room was largely empty, helping prevent injuries.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the Ford Explorer struck three other vehicles in the parking lot.

No major injuries were reported — the driver sustained only minor injuries, and no one inside the restaurant was hurt. No signs of impairment were observed. This is the information I have at this moment. This remains an active investigation.

The crash caused significant damage to the restaurant, which has been operating for about a year under new management.