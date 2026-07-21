PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Gulfport is telling people to close their permits after damage from hurricanes Helene and Milton, and if they don’t, the consequences could be costly.

"Everything from waist down was gone and in a pile out front and that’s all of our neighbors too," said Becky McCoy.

WATCH: Gulfport leaders encourage homeowners to close permits before next big storm

Gulfport leaders encourage homeowners to close permits before next big storm

James Newman and Becky McCoy lost a lot during hurricanes Helene and Milton, but they didn’t hesitate to try to get their lives back on track.

"It’s everything you know it’s my home and our home. My mother used to live here with us who was a paraplegic and she’s gone now but it’s home so we had to jump in and get everything going as fast as possible," said McCoy.

Newman said they had to pull permits for many things.

"They required any electrical outlets, of course the water heater had to be done, so that required several permits, plumbing and electrical," said Newman.

But it took a long time to move forward, as permits took months.

"There's so much construction now and contractors needed and people, availability is not there," said Newman.

Once work was done, Newman and McCoy closed their permits as soon as they could, something the City of Gulfport is encouraging homeowners to do now.

Mayor of Gulfport, Karen Love, posted on Facebook saying that many people have not closed their permits from the work they’ve had done over the last two years.

City leaders said if you don’t, new damage from future storms could be combined with your previous damage and could bring your home up to FEMA's 50% substantial damage threshold, and then your home could be required to be elevated or rebuilt.

Some homeowners said it may be taking a long time to close permits because it was a very long and drawn out process to get permits in the first place to get work done.

"Our street alone, more than half of the homes are gone, and they are still open permits," said Newman.

Newman said the city should have some leniency with homeowners.

"I'm sure they’re overwhelmed with their permits and so on, trying to get things done," said Newman.



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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.