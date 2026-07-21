Homeless Empowerment Program renovates family transition home as housing need grows in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Homeless Empowerment Program (HEP) is renovating a family transition home on its campus as the nonprofit works to address a growing need for family housing assistance.

Rick Vaughn, a volunteer with HEP, said the motivation behind the work is straightforward.

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Homeless Empowerment Program renovates family transition home

"Everybody has one goal. I just want to help. I just want to help people that need help," Vaughn said.

The building under renovation can serve 8 families. Across the full campus, the organization can serve up to 23 families.

Ashley Lowery, President and CEO of HEP, said the number of families seeking help has never been higher.

"We have more families than ever that are coming to us looking for assistance," Lowery said.

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Lowery attributed the increase to high rent prices and a rising cost of living. According to information published last year by Pinellas County, 54% of renters in Clearwater were considered cost burdened.

"We have a lot of families that are sleeping in their vehicles that are showering at gas stations who really need more of a sense of stability and a safe place to land while they get everything in order," Lowery said.

"You've got families that are living paycheck to paycheck, who are having to choose between groceries and rent, and it just puts them really in an unfair position," Lowery said.

The project manager said the renovation is expected to be completed by September. HEP also has an upcoming project in the works focused on expanding long-term housing opportunities for families in need, though the organization was not yet able to share specific details.

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. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Maya Sargent is here to highlight the triumphs and explore the concerns from her neighbors in North Pinellas County. From Clearwater to Tarpon Springs and everywhere in between - fill out the form below to connect with Maya.