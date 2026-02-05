'Look what we've done': State Attorney Suzy Lopez reflects on year of crime reduction in Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. — Thursday, Feb. 5, is National Prosecutors Day.

It’s a time to recognize the men and women who work every day to keep communities safe and seek justice for victims.

In Hillsborough County, State Attorney Suzy Lopez is doing just that. Good Morning Tampa Bay anchor Andrew Kinsey sat down with Lopez for a candid conversation about her daily push to keep you safe.

For Lopez, the job is more than a title. It’s a daily commitment to families, victims, and the community she serves.

After being appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and then elected to the role in 2025, Lopez says her first official year in office has focused on getting back to basics.

“This job is a 24/7 job. I am on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and I go to the courtrooms every day,” said Lopez.

“We're just really just kind of peeling it back to the basics and just getting in there and learning about our cases, looking at them on a case-by-case basis, and making what we feel are good decisions and we're holding offenders accountable,” said Lopez.

That approach, Lopez said, is paying off. Crime numbers across the country and city are down, including historic drops in homicides.

In Tampa, there was a 47% reduction in homicides over the year before. In the county, that number is also lower, down 44%, a 20-year low.

“I think it's just the collaboration of my office working with our law enforcement partners and our community partners to hold people accountable, to support victims,” said Lopez.

One of the most meaningful moments of Lopez’s first year came in the courtroom, when she stood alongside families who had waited years for justice. Lopez specifically recalls the murder case of four-year-old Sunny Bell, where five defendants were convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

“Just to be able to see at the conclusion of a court case, a family say we feel that we've gotten justice, and to thank my team is just really amazing, and that's what keeps us going, because sometimes the days are long and sometimes the days are hard, but that's what makes it worth it,” said Lopez.

Lopez has expanded victim services, launching a new victim toolkit and increasing access to advocates, with plans to place a dedicated advocate in Plant City.

“Sometimes, especially with domestic violence cases, it can be very daunting for a victim to step forward,” said Lopez.

Beyond the courtroom, Lopez has focused on prevention, particularly for young people. Her office is working closely with local high schools and partners with organizations aimed at reducing teen gun violence.

“Keeping kids busy and engaged is one of the best ways to keep them out of trouble,” said Lopez.

As she looks ahead to the year to come, Lopez said building trust, staying visible, and strengthening community connections remain her top priorities.

And to those who once questioned her ability to lead?

“Look what we’ve done. I invite people to come spend the day with me, see the work we do,” said Lopez.

“I know that I had a lot of critics, but I've, I've proven to them that I can do this and that I can lead my office, and my office is thriving right now,” said Lopez.

Lopez said her focus will remain on working to keep Hillsborough County safe, fair and just for everyone.



