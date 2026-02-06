Making sure the fair is fair for all: How officials ensure Florida State Fair games are legitimate

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida State Fair is back.
Tampa Bay 28 knows that this is a family tradition for so many across the Tampa Bay region, and with budgets tight this year, you want to make sure you’re getting what you pay for.
Good Morning Tampa Bay anchor Andrew Kinsey got exclusive access to the midway before it opened to see firsthand what it takes to ensure the fair is fair for everyone.
Bright lights, flashing signs, and the promise of winning big prizes. Games at the State Fair are designed to grab attention and money.
“We're going to go around and inspect each and every game to make sure that they are fair,” said Suzy Lopez, the State Attorney, Florida’s 13th circuit
It’s part of the work you don’t see. Before the gates open each year, law enforcement officers and inspectors with State Attorney Suzy Lopez’s office go from booth to booth along the fairgrounds trying their luck.
While it may look like fun and games its serious work.
From ring tosses to basketball shots, each setup is closely examined, ensuring state regulations are followed.
“Making sure the basketball hoops can actually fit a basketball,” said Lopez.
Inspectors look for altered equipment, improper spacing, or anything that could give operators an unfair advantage.
“Sometimes we know we might see that the fish bowls are supposed to be a certain distance apart. You know, when you have to throw a ball into a fishbowl, for example. And so, we want to go, and we measure them,” said Lopez.
Lopez said these checks are about more than compliance; they’re about trust and accountability at every level.
“We want to make sure that everybody who comes spends their hard-earned money actually has a fair and legitimate chance of winning,” said Lopez.
If any issues are found or reported during the fair, you can report them to law enforcement at any time.
