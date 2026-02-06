Mexican street corn funnel cake is the must-try food at the 2026 Florida State Fair

TAMPA, Fla. — Mama Jane Harris, also known as the Funnel Cake Queen, is waiting for you with two wild creations at the 2026 Florida State Fair.
She'll serve up Mexican street corn funnel cake and a Biscoff Cookie Butter cheesecake funnel cake.
"Oh, it's decadent," Mama Jane says in the understatement of the century.
WATCH: Mexican street corn funnel cake is must-try food at the 2026 Florida State Fair
After (or maybe before?) you visit Mama Jane, test your courage on the America 250 Wheel, a new patriotic 230-foot-high ride that is the world's largest portable observation wheel. Tickets are $7.
And of course, there are animal displays, the midway, free shows and more at the Tampa fairgrounds on I-4.
The fair runs from Feb. 5-16, with tickets ranging from about $12 for adults, $8 for kids, and children five and under are free.
For more on the Florida State Fair, go here.
