New video rendering of airside terminal coming to TPA

- Tampa International Airport revealed the final design for the new Airside D terminal.
- The 16-gate building will become the largest airside at TPA, officials said.
- Construction is set to start this year and will open to the public in 2029.
How journalists battle the rise of AI fake news
As News Literacy Week kicks off in partnership with Scripps News, Tampa Bay 28 reporter Michael Paluska sat down with fact-checkers at PolitiFact to learn how they combat misinformation in the age of AI.
AI is making fake news harder to spot: How journalists at PolitiFact debunk it