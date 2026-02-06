New video rendering of airside terminal coming to TPA

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa International reveals rendering of airside D
  • Tampa International Airport revealed the final design for the new Airside D terminal.
  • The 16-gate building will become the largest airside at TPA, officials said.
  • Construction is set to start this year and will open to the public in 2029.

