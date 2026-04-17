Your Voice: Lightning back in the Stanley Cup Playoffs

- The Lightning are back in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the ninth consecutive season.
- Game one at Benchmark International Arena is set for Sunday against the Montreal Canadians.
- Tampa Bay 28 anchor Paul LaGrone went out to get your voice on the team, the season, and how you think the Bolts will do in the playoffs.
Share Your Story with Paul
Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Paul LaGrone grew up in Plant City, so he’s seen firsthand how that part of Hillsborough County has changed over the years. As Tampa Bay 28’s leading political anchor he knows state and local politics impact decisions we make at home. Paul wants to hear how state policies impact you. Just use the form below to send him a message.
Contact Paul LaGrone
.
Wiregrass Elementary staff report injuries, Pasco County Schools investigates
Pasco County Schools is investigating Wiregrass Elementary after teachers and staff reported on-the-job injuries and a lack of administrative support.
'A lot of anxiety': Wiregrass Elementary staff report injuries, Pasco County superintendent investigates