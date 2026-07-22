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Crash blocks lanes on I-275 South near Howard Frankland Bridge

7-21 I-275 CRASH.png
FDOT
7-21 I-275 CRASH.png
Posted

A crash is blocking two left lanes on Interstate 275 South near the Howard Frankland Bridge, causing major traffic delays for drivers heading through Hillsborough County.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), the crash happened on I-275 South at State Road 60 near the Howard Frankland Bridge.

Two left lanes are blocked as crews respond to the scene.

The crash was reported at 7:08 p.m. Tuesday.

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Families say SNAP scammers are stealing food benefits with no reimbursement

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