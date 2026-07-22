Tesla launches driverless Robotaxi service in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Tesla announced its driverless ride service will now be available in Tampa, according to a post from the company's X account.

Tesla said the autonomous Robotaxi ride service is offered in limited areas of Florida, which include portions of Tampa, Orlando and Miami.

Robotaxi now in Tampa & Orlando! pic.twitter.com/fYtmXgJq3O — Tesla Robotaxi (@robotaxi) July 21, 2026

The company said the feature is also offered in areas of Texas.

Waymo is also expected to bring self-driving cars to Tampa. Back in November, Tampa Fire Rescue welcomed members from Waymo to its training facility to witness the company's autonomous vehicle ahead of the self-driving service coming to the city.

Tampa Bay 28's Blake Phillips asked travelers about their thoughts on the upcoming service back in November.

Waymo said its autonomous vehicles will operate across multiple Tampa neighborhoods, including areas from Sweetwater Creek and Del Rio to West Shore and Palmetto Beach.

For more information on Tesla's Robotaxi service, click here.