Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

South Tampa mosquito spraying planned overnight Thursday: Hillsborough officials

Mosquito
WFTX
Mosquito
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — South Tampa residents may hear a low-flying helicopter early Thursday morning.

Hillsborough County mosquito management crews plan to conduct overnight mosquito treatments across parts of the area by spraying Dibrom between 3:30 a.m. and 6 a.m.

The goal is to target adult mosquito populations following recent wet weather.

The treatment area stretches from Swann Avenue south to Gandy Boulevard and from Bayshore Boulevard west to Tampa Bay.

SUV crashes into Carrollwood restaurant, narrowly missing workers and customers

An SUV crashed into a Carrollwood restaurant Tuesday afternoon after the driver tried to avoid another vehicle in a shopping plaza.

SUV crashes into Carrollwood restaurant, narrowly missing workers and customers

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.