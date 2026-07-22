South Tampa mosquito spraying planned overnight Thursday: Hillsborough officials

TAMPA, Fla. — South Tampa residents may hear a low-flying helicopter early Thursday morning.

Hillsborough County mosquito management crews plan to conduct overnight mosquito treatments across parts of the area by spraying Dibrom between 3:30 a.m. and 6 a.m.

The goal is to target adult mosquito populations following recent wet weather.

The treatment area stretches from Swann Avenue south to Gandy Boulevard and from Bayshore Boulevard west to Tampa Bay.