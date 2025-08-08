Florida students head back to school with new restrictions on cell phones

TAMPA, Fla. — A new Florida law is banning the use of cell phones in elementary and middle schools for students.
Gov. DeSantis signed the law in May 2025, and it went into effect statewide on July 1. It states that starting in the 2025-2026 school year, elementary and middle school students are not allowed to use cell phones during the school day. High school students are allowed to use their cell phones, but they are banned from using them during instructional times unless authorized by a teacher.
The new law also created a pilot program to evaluate and study full-day restrictions on high schools in six districts, with a report to be submitted in December 2026.
There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.