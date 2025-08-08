Florida students head back to school with new restrictions on cell phones

TAMPA, Fla. — A new Florida law is banning the use of cell phones in elementary and middle schools for students.

Gov. DeSantis signed the law in May 2025, and it went into effect statewide on July 1. It states that starting in the 2025-2026 school year, elementary and middle school students are not allowed to use cell phones during the school day. High school students are allowed to use their cell phones, but they are banned from using them during instructional times unless authorized by a teacher.

The new law also created a pilot program to evaluate and study full-day restrictions on high schools in six districts, with a report to be submitted in December 2026.