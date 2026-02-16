Bartow HS teacher used old refrigerator to burn boxes, caused multi-acre brush fire: PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County man was arrested on multiple charges after being accused of using an old refrigerator to burn boxes that caused a multi-acre brush fire.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said 57-year-old Brian Webster was burning cardboard boxes and other materials inside an old refrigerator. Webster said he then watched the fire burn out and did not consider it a threat, per PCSO.

A short time later, Webster said he noticed the fire had spread and could not extinguish it. The fire spread to about five acres and was one of over 30 brush fires in Polk County on Sunday, PCSO said.

Webster, who is a teacher at Bartow High School was arrested and charged with reckless land burning, burning during a State of Emergency, reckless/careless pollution, and violating the county burn ban.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Rebecca Petit covered Polk County officials holding a press conference Feb. 16 regarding the countywide burn ban and said several recent brush fires have been started by residents who disregarded the ban.