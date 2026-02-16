J. Cole announces stop in Tampa for his 'The Fall Off' Tour

TAMPA, Fla. — J. Cole announced his tour, "The Fall Off," will make a stop in Tampa at the Benchmark International Arena in July.

J. Cole announced he will headline an arena tour spanning more than 50 cities across 15 countries. His show in Tampa will be on July 15 at 8 p.m.

This is J. Cole's first solo headline tour in five years.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 20, at 11 a.m. on Ticketmaster.