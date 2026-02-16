Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

J. Cole announces stop in Tampa for his 'The Fall Off' Tour

J. Cole
Scott Roth/Scott Roth/Invision/AP
Recording artist J. Cole performs at the 2016 Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival at Nikon at Jones Beach Theater on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016, in Wantagh, N.Y. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)
J. Cole
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — J. Cole announced his tour, "The Fall Off," will make a stop in Tampa at the Benchmark International Arena in July.

J. Cole announced he will headline an arena tour spanning more than 50 cities across 15 countries. His show in Tampa will be on July 15 at 8 p.m.

This is J. Cole's first solo headline tour in five years.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 20, at 11 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

Largo family loses home in morning fire, forced to start over

Mother and her nonverbal son with autism 20 escape safely as the home is condemned; community steps in to help with housing and recovery.

Largo family loses home in morning fire, forced to start over

Latest Local News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.