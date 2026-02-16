Woman arrested, charged with posing as a DCF employee to remove child from Lakeland home: PCSO

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said a woman was arrested after she posed as a child protective services employee and attempted to remove a child from a home.

Deputies said they were dispatched to a residence in Lakeland at around 3:22 p.m. on Feb. 13 after 56-year old Nicole Terry Thomas called PCSO to request a deputy help her remove a 9-year-old boy from a home.

Thomas claimed to be an employee of the Department of Children and Families (DCF), according to the report.

According to witness statements, Thomas arrived with the boy’s biological mother and approached the home where 28-year old Nyasia Brooks was babysitting four children.

Brooks told PCSO in an interview the boy came inside and told her DCF was outside with his mom to take him from the residence.

Brooks said Thomas knocked on the front door, advised Brooks that she was a DCF case manager, and stated that she was there to take the child to their mother.

Brooks said once she told Thomas she was not taking the child anywhere, Thomas stated she was going to take all the children from the home before parking at the end of the driveway, per the report.

According to the report, Thomas never presented a DCF business card or proof of employment when requested.

PCSO said Brooks instructed Thomas to leave the property several times, but Thomas refused and called 911.

Deputies said the boy’s biological mother has been diagnosed with mental disabilities and does not have custody of her son.

During an interview with detectives, the boy’s mother told PCSO she knew Thomas through her church, where Thomas told her that she worked for DCF and she would be able to “help get the mother’s life back on track,” which included getting custody of her son, per the report.

Thomas was arrested and charged with four charges of attempted kidnapping, unarmed burglary of an occupied dwelling, criminal action under the color of law, trespassing and the misuse of 911.

PCSO said Thomas has a prior criminal history that includes kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, child abuse and numerous frauds, thefts and dealing in stolen property.

Thomas was not given bond at her first appearance hearing on Feb. 15 and her pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Feb. 19, per the report.