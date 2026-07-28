Meet the candidates: Questionnaire for City of Holmes Beach Commissioner

Leading up to the 2026 Florida primary (August 18) and general election (November 3), Tampa Bay 28 contacted qualified candidates for the City of Holmes Beach Commissioner. We asked candidates the same three questions and asked for responses to be provided by July 17. These are the candidates' responses to the questionnaire.

John Azzata

Background(provided by candidate):

I was born in Brooklyn, New York. Along with my wife, Karen, we raised our family on Long Island, New York. Long before retiring from a 34-year career in Law Enforcement, we decided to make Anna Maria Island, specifically Holmes Beach, Florida, our home. My education includes graduating from W.C. Mepham High School in Bellmore, New York, St. John's University in Jamaica, New York, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. During my 34-year career, I held many diverse positions.

Why are you running for office?

The obvious answer to this question would be, I believe that I can help the community. Specifically, my professional career and my volunteer activities have been dedicated to public service. Bringing individuals or agencies together to attain a goal is evidenced in both my professional career and volunteer activities.

In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents?

In my professional career, not only did I advance by studying and rising through the ranks of the police department, I volunteered for many tasks, such as Hostage Negotiator and Peer Support. My activities at work ultimately led me to be recognized as Law Enforcement Person of the Year. The same can be said for my volunteer activities, which resulted in being honored with Person of the Year.

Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

The most important issue facing the community is the infrastructure (stormwater mitigation). This issue has consequences in many areas. Without a properly constructed and maintained infrastructure, the local economy is affected, along with the lives of all the people living and working in the community. Local, State and Federal Government must come together to decide on best practices moving forward to preserve the community we enjoy.

Carol Whitmore

Carol Whitmore

Why are you running for office?

I am running for re-election because I have the experience and knowledge to help my small beach community deal with growth in tourism and at the same time maintain our small-town community.

In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents?

Previous HB city commissioner and mayor from 1991-2026. As Manatee County Commissioner representing the entire county, including my city, I have the relationships to work for my community.

Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

A. Most important issue is maintaining our city's character with skyrocketing growth in tourism.

B. Our city administration has had communication issues with the citizens and the city commission. This came to light after the 2024 hurricanes. With a new Mayor coming into office, it is imperative to improve this.