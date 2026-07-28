Tampa police officer dismissed after internal review of body-cam footage uncovers 'repeated violations': TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police Department said it has relieved a15-year officer at TPD for "repeated violations" of its policies and procedures.

TPD said Dukagjin Maxhuni's conduct was deemed "inconsistent with departmental policy and training that reflected deficiencies in judgment, communication, prisoner care, and professionalism." This conclusion came after an internal investigation.

Maxhuni had been employed with the department since April 2013. Back in September of 2023, Tampa Bay 28 reporter Chad Mills covered how the NAACP called for changes after Maxhuni was caught in an expletive-laden video, taunting bystanders.

On Tuesday, July 18 of this year, TPD released findings from Professional Standards Bureau on a routine quality assurance review of body-worn camera footage of two-officer traffic stop on Feb. 25 involving Maxhuni.

During the incident in the 2900 block of West Walnut Street, the suspect got out the vehicle and was walking away when he stopped after seeing Maxhuni coming out of the passenger side of an unmarked police car. And the suspect put his hand up.

Maxhuni then instructed the suspect to turn around while activating the taser. As the other officer was attempting to take the suspect into custody, Maxhuni deployed his taser.

TPD found Maxhuni "did not reassess or provide the suspect with adequate time to comply with the command before he deployed his agency-issued taser."

TPD said immediately after the arrest, Maxhuni also left the suspect on the sidewalk "unattended and made several unprofessional and disparaging comments to the suspect."

Maxhuni was previously disciplined for violations related to a "Buy Bust" operation that happened on June 23, 2022, between 15th St N and 26th Ave E., according to TPD.

Chief Lee Bercaw released the following statement:

"Maxhuni’s conduct represented a clear betrayal of that responsibility. His repeated blatant disregard for professionalism, dignity, and respect violated the standards we expect of every member of this Department, and those actions carried serious consequences. Our community deserves better, and they should know that his behavior does not reflect the character, values, or commitment of the just over 1,000 officers who put their lives on the line every day to protect and serve this city with honor and integrity." Chief Lee Bercaw