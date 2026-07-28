2 kids in serious condition after truck hits 2 Tampa apartment buildings: HCFR

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said two pediatric patients were transported to the hospital in serious condition after a vehicle crashed into two apartment units on Tuesday morning.

HCFR said it received multiple calls at around 9:38 a.m. on July 28 reporting a vehicle had struck an apartment building on Palm Bay Drive in the Palm River area.

The report said crews arrived to find a vehicle had hit two apartment units. According to the preliminary investigation, HCFR said the driver had backed into one apartment before pulling forward into a second apartment, causing structural damage to both buildings.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

HCFR said both buildings were evacuated and two pediatric patients, who were occupants of one of the impacted apartments, were transported to the hospital in serious condition.

According to the report, HCFR worked with Hillsborough County Code Enforcement to assess the structural integrity of the buildings.

Officials said the cause of the incident remains under investigation, and no first responders were injured during the incident.