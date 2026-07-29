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Meet the candidates: Questionnaire for Florida District 55

Election 2026
WFTS
Election 2026
Posted

Tampa Bay 28 invited more than 200 candidates running in the August 18, 2026, primary election across our five-county area to submit the following: a candidate photo, a 100-word biography, and responses to three questions:

  1. Why are you running for office?
  2. In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents?
  3. Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

The following candidates responded to our questionnaire.

Zach Funkhouser

Zach Funkhouser

Background(Provided by candidate):

I currently work as a K-8 Adapted Physical Education teacher in Pasco.

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office because I feel that my generation is getting left behind and someone needs to step up.

In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents?

I believe that what differentiates me from my opponents is that I am a young candidate who supports the working class.

Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

I am uniquely positioned to solve our affordability crisis since I am working in the trenches just like everyone else, and I see how big corporations and multi-millionaires are ruining things for the rest of us.

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