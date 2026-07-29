Meet the candidates: Questionnaire for Florida State District 59

FLORIDA — Tampa Bay 28 invited more than 200 candidates running in the August 18, 2026, primary election across our five-county area to submit the following: a candidate photo, a 100-word biography, and responses to three questions:



Why are you running for office? In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents? Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

The following candidates responded to our questionnaire.

Berny Jacques

Berny Jacques

Background (provided by candidate):

Representative Berny Jacques serves District 59 in the Florida House of Representatives, covering Largo, Seminole, Pinellas Park, and unincorporated Clearwater. He holds degrees from Washington Adventist University and Stetson University College of Law and built a legal career as a prosecutor and civil litigator.

Deeply committed to community service, Jacques spent nearly eight years with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay and has mentored youth for over a decade.

He chairs the Intergovernmental Affairs Subcommittee and serves on several committees, including State Affairs, Security & Threat Assessment, and Insurance & Banking.

Why are you running for office?

I’m running for office to protect our freedoms and opportunities in Florida.

In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents?

What differentiates me from my opponent is my record of success in the Florida House of Representatives. I’ve passed bills into law that supports public safety, education, and job creation.

Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

The most important issue facing the state is affordability. I am uniquely qualified to address that issue because I’ve passed bills into law that tackles high cost of living. For example, during the 2026 session, I passed the bill that bans carbon taxes in Florida.