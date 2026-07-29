Meet the candidates: Questionnaire for Florida State District 63

FLORIDA — Tampa Bay 28 invited more than 200 candidates running in the August 18, 2026, primary election across our five-county area to submit the following: a candidate photo, a 100-word biography, and responses to three questions:



Why are you running for office? In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents? Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

The following candidates responded to our questionnaire.

Conrad Schupay

Conrad Schupay

Background (provided by candidate):

Raised in Tampa and Spring Hill, I went to FSU, but after reapplying and gaining acceptance to the United States Military Academy, I embarked on my desire to serve. Over a 20-year military career, I led tactical, operational, and strategic missions, including deployments to Kuwait and twice to Afghanistan. My service featured extensive collaboration with foreign partners, the US interagency, the Florida National Guard, and the State Department. Following my retirement from US Central Command, I transitioned to civilian leadership within Tampa's local government and currently work as a risk manager for a large financial institution.

Why are you running for office?

Service to our country is both an honor and an obligation. That belief led me to West Point and a 20+ year Army career with multiple deployments. After retiring, I returned home to District 63 determined to continue that service. Now, I am running for the State House to fight for the families, values, and issues that matter most to our community.

In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents?

Guided by my family values and the principles of Duty, Honor, Country instilled through my West Point experience, I bring integrity, accountability, and a commitment to service. My military career gave me extensive opportunities to lead diverse teams, navigate complex organizations, and find common ground to solve difficult challenges. What sets me apart is my focus on results over rhetoric and my ability to work collaboratively to get things done. In the Florida House, I will listen to constituents, engage in thoughtful dialogue, and pursue practical solutions that improve the lives of the people and families of District 63.

Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

Affordability is the top challenge for Floridians, who face surging housing costs, higher insurance premiums, utility hikes, and rising healthcare expenses. Having served in the military, I possess the proven drive, determination, and focus to fight for District 63 in Tallahassee. My experience in government taught me how to collaborate effectively across party lines in an effort to achieve objectives. I will bring this unique blend of military-grade focus and bipartisan teamwork to attack our affordability crisis and pass common-sense legislation that delivers real relief to our community.