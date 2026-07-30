PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Pinellas County judge found SPCA Tampa Bay not guilty Wednesday of an animal cruelty citation that stemmed from the care of a pig named Waddles. In a forceful ruling, the judge said the county failed to prove the nonprofit neglected the animal while it was in its custody.

The closely watched bench trial drew dozens of people to the courthouse. Many wore pink shirts in support of Waddles.

WATCH: 'No good deed goes unpunished': Judge clears SPCA Tampa Bay in Waddles the pig case

'No good deed goes unpunished': Judge clears SPCA in Waddles the pig case

The case began after Waddles was surrendered to SPCA Tampa Bay last July when his owner lost her home. About two weeks later, a rescue group contacted Pinellas County Animal Services and raised concerns about the pig's condition. The county later cited the shelter for animal cruelty and alleged Waddles suffered severe sunburns because he did not have adequate access to shelter while in SPCA's care.

“It received severe burns, and it caused unnecessary pain,” testified Lt. Joseph Burch with Pinellas County Animal Services.

The county also argued Waddles' mobility issues prevented him from effectively reaching a shelter in his enclosure and that the evidence showed neglect under the county's animal cruelty ordinance.

SPCA Tampa Bay disputed those claims. It argued Waddles arrived with pre-existing skin and hoof issues, had access to shade and veterinary care, and that investigators reached the wrong conclusion after what defense attorneys described as a rushed investigation.

After hearing testimony from witnesses for both sides, Judge Kathleen Hessinger ruled the county did not meet its burden of proof.

"I am finding that the SPCA is not guilty," Hessinger said. "Because there is absolutely no evidence."

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The judge criticized the county's investigation and citation process.

Hessinger also questioned why SPCA Tampa Bay became the focus of the case after taking in an animal that had struggled to find placement.

"No good deed goes unpunished," she said.

She concluded there was "never any question whatsoever in this case that the SPCA did anything intentionally" and said, "I don't understand why everyone's trying to take down the SPCA over this case."

Martha Boden, president and CEO of SPCA Tampa Bay, said she felt vindicated and said the citation was worth fighting to preserve her nonprofit's image and reputation.

“We wanted to make sure that the community understands how committed and professional and capable our team is. To have that integrity questioned, that professionalism questioned, really broke our hearts," she said after the ruling.