Meet the candidates: Questionnaire for Florida State District 57

Tampa Bay 28 invited more than 200 candidates running in the August 18, 2026, primary election across our five-county area to submit the following: a candidate photo, a 100-word biography, and responses to three questions:



Why are you running for office? In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents? Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

The following candidates responded to our questionnaire.

Wendy Hoy

Background (provided by candidate):

Wendy is a longtime Florida resident with extensive experience in education, home health and hospice, assisted living, and child advocacy. As an assisted living administrator and Head Start Director, she managed budgets, led teams, and supported those who relied on stable, well-run services. She has also served as a guardian ad litem, hotline volunteer, Kiwanian, and board member of a foster care charity. Her current service on a library board shows how tax and funding decisions shape community programs. Wendy’s career reflects a deep commitment to service, stability, and practical problem-solving.

Why are you running for office?

I've been concerned about some of the policies coming out of Tallahassee for quite some time, especially the property tax exemption and the revenue loss it creates for cities, counties, and community services — including my own library. When I realized how much these decisions could limit programs, staffing, technology access, and the stability people depend on, I was honestly angry. Then, I found out the incumbent was unopposed, and I knew that if I wanted change, I had to stop watching from the sidelines and step forward myself.

In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents?

I bring a perspective shaped by hands‑on service, operational leadership, and personal lived experience. As an assisted living administrator, I managed budgets, led teams, and ensured quality care for seniors. As director of three Head Start centers, I worked with families navigating early‑childhood challenges. My volunteer work — guardian ad litem, hotline volunteer, Kiwanian, and foster‑care board member — has connected me with families in crisis who often fall through the cracks. And my personal story as a former single mother gives me a firsthand understanding of what it means to stretch every dollar and fight for stability. Combined with my role on a library board, this gives me a grounded, people‑centered viewpoint shaped by real‑world experience rather than theory.

Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

One of the most important issues facing Florida is the growing strain on essential community services. Rising costs for housing, insurance, utilities, and healthcare affect families at every stage of life, and these pressures ripple into schools, libraries, caregiving programs, and child‑welfare systems. Through my work in assisted living, home health, hospice, Head Start administration, and child advocacy — and through volunteer roles supporting foster children and families in crisis — I’ve seen how affordability challenges disrupt stability and overwhelm support networks. These experiences help me understand how fragile community systems become when costs rise and why thoughtful, practical solutions are needed to keep them strong.