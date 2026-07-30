Meet the candidates: Questionnaire for Florida State District 74

Tampa Bay 28 invited more than 200 candidates running in the Aug.18, 2026, primary election across our five-county area to submit the following: a candidate photo, a 100-word biography, and responses to three questions:



Why are you running for office? In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents? Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

The following candidates responded to our questionnaire.

Ryan Neill

Ryan Neill

Background (provided by candidate):

I was born and raised in Sarasota. I am a graduate of USF. I have lived and worked throughout Sarasota County. I have worked for Publix Supermarkets for 30-plus years.

Why are you running for office?

I'm running for State House District 74, because I'm tired of Tallahassee ignoring the needs of working-class families and the rising cost of living in Florida.

In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents?

I'm not a politician. I have been working since I was 16 years old, I understand the struggle of working families with the rising cost of living in Florida and the stagnation of wages in this state.

Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

Housing affordability is the most important issue facing Florida today. What makes me uniquely qualified is that being a homeowner I understand the struggle of owning a home. I also believe coming from outside of Tallahassee I will bring fresh ideas on tackling the housing affordability crisis.