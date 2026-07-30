Hurricane recovery program that helped 101-year-old Hudson veteran rebuild home still has funding available

HUDSON, Fla. — Nearly two years after Hurricanes Helene and Milton battered the Tampa Bay area, hundreds of homeowners are still working to rebuild.

For 101-year-old World War II veteran Fred "Fritz" Kojzar of Hudson, that long recovery is finally over.

"It was a mess like any other place," Kojzar said of the flooding that Hurricane Helene brought into his home.

Kojzar, who was part of the Normandy invasion, got to work cleaning up. But he didn't realize how extensive the damage was until Pasco County Commissioner Jack Mariano stopped by to check on him.

"I walked in the house, and they've got a shag rug that was here, and I go squish," Mariano recalled. "They weren't even aware of what was going on."

Mariano joined Kojzar and his late brother, Frank, in clearing floodwater from the home.

"I just did what I could. That's all," Kojzar said.

"The guy keeps on going and going to do what he can do," Mariano said.

After Hurricane Helene, Kojzar was forced to move in with his daughter while his home underwent extensive repairs.

Now, thanks to help from Rebuilding Together Greater Florida and support from the community, he's back home.

"It feels nice. It's comfortable," Kojzar said.

Much of the restoration was completed through Rebuilding Together Greater Florida, a nonprofit that provides free home repairs for qualifying low-income homeowners.

CEO Jose Garcia said the organization has helped restore more than 1,500 homes across the Tampa Bay area.

"There may be a roof replacement. There may be window replacement. Or just bring back the drywall to the stage that is safe for the homeowner and the residence," Garcia said.

Garcia said that even this long after the 2024 hurricanes, the organization still has grant funding available for homeowners who qualify.

"The homeowners that we serve, most of them don't have home insurance, so they are completely on their own," Garcia said. "And the only insurance they have is Rebuilding Together, or organizations like us."

Back in his restored home, Kojzar has returned to the things he enjoys most, like gardening, relaxing with a glass of red wine in the afternoon, and working on word puzzles.

"I've done 190 pages already," he said.

As another hurricane season continues, Kojzar has one simple wish.

"I hope we don't get any more hurricanes like we did have Helene and Milton. They were nasty."

Homeowners interested in learning more about Rebuilding Together Greater Florida's repair programs or applying for assistance can find more information on the organization's website here.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.