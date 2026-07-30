Meet the candidates: Questionnaire for Florida State House District 70

Tampa Bay 28 invited more than 200 candidates running in the Aug. 18, 2026, primary election across our five-county area to submit the following: a candidate photo, a 100-word biography, and responses to three questions:



Why are you running for office? In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents? Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

The following candidates responded to our questionnaire.

Michael Owen

Michael Owen

Background (provided by candidate):

Michael Owen serves as State Representative for Florida House District 70, representing portions of Hillsborough and Manatee counties. A lifelong resident of the community, he was raised in Brandon, graduated from Bloomingdale High School, earned his bachelor's degree from Saint Leo University, and received his Juris Doctor from Thomas M. Cooley Law School. A consumer protection attorney and small business owner with nearly two decades of legal experience, Michael previously served on the Hillsborough County Commission and the Port Tampa Bay Board of Commissioners before his election to the Florida House in 2024. He remains actively involved in numerous community organizations and is committed to practical, results-driven public service.

Why are you running for office?

I'm running for re-election because Florida's success is no accident. It's the result of conservative leadership, fiscal responsibility, and policies that empower families, businesses, and local communities to thrive. While we've made tremendous progress, there is still important work to do. Families continue to face rising costs, our communities continue to grow, and we must ensure government remains accountable and responsive. I want to continue providing experienced, conservative leadership that protects taxpayers, supports economic opportunity, and keeps Florida moving in the right direction.

In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents?

As a former Hillsborough County Commissioner and now a State Representative, I've had the unique opportunity to see firsthand how decisions made in Tallahassee affect local governments, businesses, and families. That perspective allows me to evaluate legislation not only on its intent, but also on how it will be implemented and its real-world impact on our communities. I believe effective leadership requires listening, building consensus, and delivering practical, conservative solutions that protect taxpayers, strengthen our economy, and improve the quality of life for the people I represent.

Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

Florida's greatest challenge is managing our continued growth while preserving the affordability, freedoms, and quality of life that have made our state a national leader. As more people choose to call Florida home, we must address rising costs, invest in infrastructure, support law enforcement, protect our natural resources, and spend taxpayer dollars responsibly—all without compromising the conservative principles that have made our state successful.

Having served in both local and state government, I understand how state policy translates into real-world impacts for our communities. That experience allows me to identify practical solutions, anticipate unintended consequences, and advocate for policies that strengthen our economy, protect taxpayers, and keep Florida the best place to live, work, and raise a family.