Meet the candidates: Questionnaire for Florida State House District 74

Tampa Bay 28 invited more than 200 candidates running in the Aug. 18, 2026, primary election across our five-county area to submit the following: a candidate photo, a 100-word biography, and responses to three questions:



Why are you running for office? In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents? Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

The following candidates responded to our questionnaire.

Dylan Modarelli

Dylan Modarelli

Background (provided by candidate):

Dylan Modarelli is a dedicated local entrepreneur and jeweler running to represent District 71 in the Florida House of Representatives. Managing day to day operations in retail has given him a ground level understanding of the economic pressures, regulatory hurdles, and inflation challenges facing Florida’s families and small businesses. Grounded in a deep respect for constitutional principles and individual liberty, Dylan's civic philosophy centers on limited government and economic freedom. He brings practical, real world problem solving to the legislative process, ensuring community voices are directly translated into effective governance.

Why are you running for office?

I am running to ensure that our hardworking families and small businesses have a fierce advocate in Tallahassee who understands the daily realities of the private sector. I want to protect our individual liberties, preserve constitutional principles, and champion policies that foster robust economic growth without government overreach. Our community deserves transparent, accountable representation focused on practical solutions rather than political games.

In your own words, what differentiates you from your opponents?

What sets me apart is my real-world business background. I am not a career politician; I am an entrepreneur who balances tight budgets and navigates economic challenges every day. I understand firsthand how government regulations and economic shifts impact ordinary citizens, and I bring a fresh, results-driven perspective rooted in direct accountability to the legislative process.

Explain what you see as the most important issue facing our community and how are you uniquely qualified to address that issue?

The most critical issue facing our community is rising economic pressure driven by inflation, high costs of living, and regulatory burdens on local commerce. As a small business owner, I am uniquely qualified to address this. I know how to cut through red tape, streamline operations, and eliminate wasteful spending. By applying these practical, private sector principles and adhering to a strict framework of fiscal conservatism and constitutional limits, I will work to lower burdens on families and keep our local economy thriving.