St. Pete Mayor Welch chooses 2 developers for Gas Plant District redevelopment

ST. PETE, Fla. — St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch announced a partnership between The Burg Bid and the Pinellas County Housing Authority for the redevelopment of the Historic Gas Plant District.

During a press conference on July 2, the mayor said the two developers were chosen to create senior housing, jobs, and economic opportunity.

The future of the 86-acre property has been in limbo since the stadium deal with the Tampa Bay Rays fell through last year.

In the months since, the city has accepted proposals from developers to figure out what to do with the site.

Leaders shortlisted 4 proposals from ARK Ellision Horus, Foundation Vision Partners, Pinellas County Housing Authority, and The Burg Bid (Blake Investment Partners).

The city held a public meeting back in April with the developers and had 30 days of public input.

Many people in the community have called for affordable housing to be a main focus in redeveloping the historic African American district.

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Now that a decision has been made, the Community Benefits Advisory Council Committee and City Council will formally vet it, then the CBAC will host two meetings in July.

Following those meetings, Welch and his staff are expected to begin to negotiate a term sheet for City Council to vote on.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.