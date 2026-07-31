Duke Energy franchise agreement with city of St. Pete expires

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The city of St. Pete’s franchise agreement with Duke Energy expires on Friday, but local leaders said service will not be interrupted.

"I don't have my lights on because it costs energy and I use my windows to give me light," said Anne-Wade Stone.

Watch report from Casey Albritton

Duke energy agreement with St. Pete expiring

Anne-Wade Stone said her monthly electric bill is getting expensive.

"My security check is significantly less than it used to be, so I'm very conscious of my bills, and $200 is a lot," said Stone.

Stone does all she can to save energy in her home.

"78 is what I keep my house at, and I use ceiling fans. I use ceiling fans only when I'm in the room," said Stone.

Homeowners said they have had to make adjustments to their everyday lives to keep up with rising costs, like electric bills.

"I don't go to the movies, I don't spend money, I don't go out," said Stone.

The city of St. Pete is currently doing a feasibility study to see how switching to municipal-run utilities could impact customers and city infrastructure.

But in the meantime, the city’s franchise agreement with Duke Energy expires on Friday.

The city of St. Pete sent a statement saying “...Duke will continue to provide service to the City of St. Petersburg while we continue to move through the feasibility study process.”

Duke Energy sent a statement saying “...Duke Energy is exploring the implications the franchise agreement expiration will have on the city and our company, while continuing our commitment to provide reliable service to our customers."

Jason Scott with an organization called Dump Duke said customers shouldn’t be worried.

"We shouldn’t feel any impacts or concerns while we explore our options," said Scott.

Whatever happens, Stone hopes her energy bill decreases soon.

"Be sure it's a long-term solution. I don't want to get stuck paying for something, and then in the end I save $5 less. I want significant savings," said Stone.



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Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.

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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.