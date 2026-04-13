News to Know for April 13

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, and we're coming off an exciting weekend in Tampa Bay. After all the concerts, home games, and local markets, it's time to reset and ease back into the week ahead. Luckily, Meteorologist Ally Blake says we're looking at a quiet and warm week ahead, the kind of weather that makes Mondays feel just a little bit easier and gives you a reason to keep enjoying the outdoors, even if the weekend is over.

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News to Know

Missing St. Petersburg boater found dead in channel south of Maximo Park: PCSO: The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Tony Le was boating with his family near channel marker 18 when he fell into the water. Witnesses attempted to locate him but were unsuccessful.



The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Tony Le was boating with his family near channel marker 18 when he fell into the water. Witnesses attempted to locate him but were unsuccessful. ‘I’m not a fan’: Trump criticizes Pope Leo XIV after Iran war comments: Trump's comments came after Leo suggested over the weekend that a “delusion of omnipotence” is fueling the U.S.-Israel war in Iran. Florida Highway Patrol

Apollo Beach driver dies after vehicle overturns on US-41: FHP: An 89-year-old man from Apollo Beach was killed Sunday after his vehicle overturned in a crash on US-41.



An 89-year-old man from Apollo Beach was killed Sunday after his vehicle overturned in a crash on US-41. Sunshine Skyway Bridge goes cashless starting Sunday: Drivers crossing the Sunshine Skyway Bridge will no longer see toll booth operators beginning Monday as the bridge moves to an all-electronic toll system.



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Today's Weather Outlook

Quiet and warm day ahead. Meteorologist Ally Blake says abundant sunshine is on tap today and throughout the rest of the week.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Monday Morning Forecast

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Daly Discoveries

Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly checked out the "Cigars!" exhibit at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts, which captures a fading history. Local photographer Zack Wittman shows the beauty of remaining cigar buildings.

'Cigars!' exhibit at Florida Museum of Photographic Arts captures fading history

Bolts' third-period comeback ahead of Atlantic Division clash

For the second Saturday in a row, Tampa Bay rallied from a 1-0 deficit and secured a 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins.

After a scoreless first period, Boston found the back of the net halfway through the second period and held the lead until Brandon Hagel's tying goal early in the third.

With less than two minutes remaining in the game, defenseman Emil Lilleberg scored to complete the comeback.

The Bolts will return to home ice tonight and host the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m.

Coverage for Monday's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Things to Do this Monday, April 13

Play miniature golf and enjoy interactive games during game nights at PopStroke.

When: 7 p.m. Where: PopStroke Tampa Cost: Free

Sample wines and explore culinary offerings at Bern’s Winefest.

When: 6 p.m. Where: Bern's Steak House Cost: $550

Celebrate 140 years since Ybor’s first cigar with music, food, and community activities.

When: 12 p.m. Where: Hotel Haya Cost: Free



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.