Apollo Beach driver dies after vehicle overturns on US-41: FHP

RUSKIN, Fla. — An 89-year-old man from Apollo Beach was killed Sunday after his vehicle overturned in a crash on US-41.
The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said the man was exiting a gas station south of 4th Street South when his Kia Soul turned into the path of a northbound Hyundai Tucson driven by a 78-year-old Ruskin man.
The collision caused the Kia to overturn and the Hyundai to come to rest in the median. The Hyundai’s driver and a 72-year-old female passenger from Ruskin, along with the Kia’s driver, were transported to a nearby hospital.
The Apollo Beach man later died from his injuries, according to officials.
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